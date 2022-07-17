Lee Johnson happy with 'professional' Hibs performance against Bonnyrigg Rose

Braces from Ewan Henderson and Joe Newell did the job for the visitors with Kevin Smith on target for the hosts.

The game was halted twice for medical emergencies in the crowd but Easter Road boss Johnson was happy with how his side dealt with the game.

"It was a professional performance from us in difficult conditions. The pitch was sticky, they weren't able to water it, and it was warm,” he said afterwards.

"We went strong early and that was the right thing to do. When Aiden McGeady missed the penalty, I thought, 'Oh no, here we go,' but we saw it through professionally.”

Johnson had words of praise for Newell but insisted there were several plus points from the trip to Midlothian.

"Joe was excellent, especially in the first half, and Henderson’s two goals were good.

"There are a lot of positives. We got more minutes into McGeady and Momodou Bojang made his debut.

"You can see [Bojang] is a threat in behind, so we have to keep chipping away. Scoring goals becomes a good habit.

"I understand with the level of opposition we are expected to score, but you have to beat what is in front of you.

"We scored four and could have five or six.”

Elaborating on Henderson’s importance to the team, the manager added: “I like him, he caught the eye even before I came in.

"He is a good receiver of the ball and picks nice little pockets; he’s an intelligent player and has that quality in the final third.

"He was actually a bit scruffy for 20 minutes at the start but he came good and it was nice for him to get a couple.

"His second was a great goal and it was important for us too to send the punters home happy at the end.”

Johnson also passed on his good wishes to the fans who had required medical treatment.

"They were scary moments but I’m told it was more dehydration and a lack of water.