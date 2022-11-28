The Easter Road boss confirmed after Saturday’s 2-0 friendly defeat by Middlesbrough that the 23-year-old had opted not to sign a new deal with his boyhood club, and hinted that the club could look to cash in on the Scotland internationalist in January.

"I haven’t got a problem with Ryan at all, this is a set of circumstances that I feel has been out of my control,” Johnson said. “We can’t do anymore in terms of what we’ve done, the conversations we’ve had have been good but inevitably he has a high profile.

"We have to get the balance between the fee offered and the fruits of finishing, third, fourth, fifth. That is a tricky number. You have the financial rewards and the potential for Europe which brings that more revenue. In terms of playing Ryan I trust him impeccably.”

Lee Johnson has no issues playing Ryan Porteous despite the defender turning down a bumper new contract offer

Porteous has not been difficult to deal with, with club insiders keen to stress that the player remains committed to Hibs and will continue to give his all for as long as he remains at the club. His possible departure in January will open a door for Manchester United loanee Will Fish, who played most of Saturday’s friendly.