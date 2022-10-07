Lee Johnson has say on Hibs' 'David and Goliath' win and succession planning

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Scotland Under-19 internationalist Jacob Blaney levelled the tie on aggregate when he slammed home on 12 minutes after visiting goalkeeper Peder Hoel Lervik had fumbled an aerial ball, and Josh O’Connor set up Malik Zaid for a second goal on 64 minutes.

Martin Tornes’ late header forced penalties and with Hibs scoring all five of theirs and Murray Johnson saving from Johan Bakke, the wee Hibees advanced to the next round against French side Nantes.

Johnson was joined by members of his coaching staff and the club’s first-team squad in the stands at Easter Road on Wednesday night and liked what he saw from the youngsters.

“What we saw on Wednesday night was a really charismatic, well-organised performance and players who stood out when they faced a physical mismatch.

“It was a bit of a David v Goliath. They had a lot of 2003 players, we had a lot of 2006 players on the pitch and a couple of 2007s.

“At that early stage of their careers, that’s quite a big thing.

“I thought we performed very well and we are through to the next round and they will get to go and experience playing against a really top team in Nantes.”

Lee Johnson was impressed by the Hibs Under-19s' performance against Molde

Asked if any of the Hibs kids could be adding to his squad selection dilemma, Johnson responded positively.