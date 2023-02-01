Hibs moved on eleven players either permanently or on a temporary basis and brought in three – midfielder Jimmy Jeggo, versatile defender CJ Egan-Riley, and USA international striker Matthew Hoppe.

But despite an intensive search for an experienced centre-back following injury to Rocky Bushiri and Ryan Porteous leaving for Watford, the Easter Road side didn’t add to the backline on deadline day after Egan-Riley’s arrival from Burnley on Monday.

Asked after the 1-1 draw with Ross County on Tuesday night if Hibs were done in the transfer market, Johnson said: “I think probably, but I don’t know. There’s also the out-of-contract market but I haven’t spoken to Ben [Kensell, chief executive] or anybody else at this point.”

Lee Johnson hinted that Hibs might turn to the free-agent market

There are plenty of free agents out there who might fit the bill, but the current state of play with Hibs regarding the planned appointment of a director of football may throw a spanner in the works. Apart from Jeggo, who signed an 18-month contract, Egan-Riley and Hoppe are short-term loans until the end of the season. There are no options to buy either player which has been a staple of recent loan deals such as that of Élie Youan in the summer or Ewan Henderson last January.