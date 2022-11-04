Lee Johnson hits out at VAR delays in Aberdeen defeat as Hibs boss makes 'clear and obvious' claim
Hibs manager Lee Johnson hit out at the long VAR checks that delayed play in his side’s 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen on Friday night.
The visitors dominated the bulk of the first half but the 41-year-old was irked by the amount of time it took referee David Munro firstly to determine if Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was offside when he went down under a challenge from Easter Road No.1 David Marshall, and then whether or not to award a penalty.
Marshall saved Bojan Miovski’s first effort and play continued before Munro ordered the spot-kick to be retaken after the ‘keeper was adjudged to have left his line, with the Dons striker scoring at the second attempt.
"I know I'm biased but I don't think it's a penalty. I think Duk is going down early and Marsh doesn't really touch him with his hands. If anything, it’s the momentum of Duk leaving his leg in and Marshall coming across, but the ball's off the pitch by that point. In my opinion it wasn't a penalty,” Johnson said afterwards.
Miovski scored again early in the second half with Ylber Ramdani adding a third on the hour-mark. Mykola Kukharevych reduced the deficit, although his goal was initially flagged offside before a VAR check overturned the decision, and Leighton Clarkson backheeled a fourth to restore the Dons’ three-goal cushion.
Most Popular
“I haven't enjoyed VAR so far – even our goal came from poor officiating,” Johnson continued. “We've been on the wrong side of it. The delay, especially when you've got momentum, is frustrating. If you look at it enough, you'll find a way to say it's a penalty – particularly when it's slowed down – and it was ridiculous how long it took.”
The Hibs boss insists the length of time taken to award the penalty cast doubt on whether it was the correct call.
"How long it took proved to me that it wasn't clear and obvious. At that point the game's got to move on. I think there were nine extra minutes played in the first half. I know it's new but they've got to be quicker and brighter. If it's not clear and obvious, then it's not a penalty – but they want to play the game, because they've got a new toy.”