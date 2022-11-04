Hibs boss Lee Johnson hit out at the VAR delays in his side's 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen

The visitors dominated the bulk of the first half but the 41-year-old was irked by the amount of time it took referee David Munro firstly to determine if Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes was offside when he went down under a challenge from Easter Road No.1 David Marshall, and then whether or not to award a penalty.

Marshall saved Bojan Miovski’s first effort and play continued before Munro ordered the spot-kick to be retaken after the ‘keeper was adjudged to have left his line, with the Dons striker scoring at the second attempt.

"I know I'm biased but I don't think it's a penalty. I think Duk is going down early and Marsh doesn't really touch him with his hands. If anything, it’s the momentum of Duk leaving his leg in and Marshall coming across, but the ball's off the pitch by that point. In my opinion it wasn't a penalty,” Johnson said afterwards.

Miovski scored again early in the second half with Ylber Ramdani adding a third on the hour-mark. Mykola Kukharevych reduced the deficit, although his goal was initially flagged offside before a VAR check overturned the decision, and Leighton Clarkson backheeled a fourth to restore the Dons’ three-goal cushion.

“I haven't enjoyed VAR so far – even our goal came from poor officiating,” Johnson continued. “We've been on the wrong side of it. The delay, especially when you've got momentum, is frustrating. If you look at it enough, you'll find a way to say it's a penalty – particularly when it's slowed down – and it was ridiculous how long it took.”

The Hibs boss insists the length of time taken to award the penalty cast doubt on whether it was the correct call.