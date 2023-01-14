Lee Johnson issues instructions from the touchline during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United

Six players have left Easter Road since the transfer window opened but the Capital club’s personnel issues were laid bare against Dundee United on Saturday with Josh Campbell deployed as an auxiliary right-back and Will Fish brought in for only his second start of the season.

Kevin Nisbet scored twice, including an equaliser deep into injury-time, to rescue a point for a Hibs side that was lacklustre and, in Johnson’s words, ‘laboured’ at times against Liam Fox’s outfit.

"I've got a lot of thoughts about that game. I thought for the first ten minutes we were laboured and poor,” he said afterwards. “It was a really good week going into it so I don't know if the boys were a tad complacent – and I know it's difficult to say that given the run we’ve been on, but we didn't play forward; we didn't turn them in the first ten minutes when we had the opportunity.”

Johnson branded the goals conceded against Motherwell last week ‘poor’, and said the same again when discussing the goals scored by Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes.

"The first goal is the simplest of goals to stop – a little crossover run, they lose the runner, and that's happened far too much this year. It was disappointing because it turned the atmosphere a bit negative. We flipped the formation and that enabled us to be flexible and we got an instant response when we scored. A great finish again by Nisbet but credit to them, they played well. We didn't do nearly enough in the first half and conceded another poor goal defensively. That's the frustrating bit. We can't keep having to score three to win a football match.”

The manager admitted he needs ‘leadership’ in his team, and could look to rectify that before the fourth-round meeting with Hearts on Sunday.

"In terms of new signings, we are trying. I can’t guarantee anything but there’s been a few outs which creates some funds. We are certainly active and I’m very clear in my mind as to what I would like defensively and offensively. I’m happy with the potential options but we have to try and get them over the line and it’s never easy because good players are in high demand.”

He has also urged his team to help ease the goalscoring burden on Nisbet, who now has seven in his last six appearances since returning to action following the World Cup break.

“Other people need to step up. That could be full-backs, centre-halves from corners, other forwards – Élie Youan has assisted a lot but I'd like more goals from him considering the areas he gets into,” he said.

"We've got to promote everybody as goalscorers, not just Nizzy. But the important thing is he's here, he's fit, he's getting fitter by the minute, he's played two nineties now on the spin, and it's five goals in two games.

