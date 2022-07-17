There have already been nine new signings of the Johnson era with Croatian full-back Marijan Čabraja the most recent arrival.

Club chiefs are still awaiting work permits for Čabraja and fellow new signings Jair Tavares and Élie Youan, but Momodou Bojang made his debut off the bench in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup.

Speaking after the game, Johnson remained coy over his targets but confirmed some things were being worked on, with a central defender believed to be high on the manager’s wishlist.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There might be some new signings [in the next week]. Not definitely, but we are spinning plates,” he commented.

"Sometimes they fall, sometimes they come very quickly but we are in the mix for one or two."

However, it is understood that free agent centre-back Terell Thomas, who most recently played for Reading, is not one of them, despite reports over the weekend linking Hibs with a move for the 26-year-old as they look to bolster their rearguard.

Meanwhile, Johnson confirmed Jake Doyle-Hayes, who missed the trip to New Dundas Park, was scheduled to undergo a scan on an injury picked up in the defeat by Falkirk.

Hibs have been linked with Terell Thomas but while Lee Johnson is keen to bolster his backline, a move for the central defender is unlikely

"Jake aggravated his heel in midweek and will have a scan on Monday,” he added.