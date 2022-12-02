The same players managed a four-game winning run earlier this season but form prior to the World Cup break left a lot to be desired. Johnson accepts certain performances haven’t been up to scratch but has seen enough from some displays, even in defeats, to feel that his side can return to positive results sooner rather than later.

“There have been certain games we’ve struggled in. Against Celtic we got battered, at St Mirren we were really poor. Dundee United, I thought we were good, but I’m not kidding anyone when I say I’d rather play horrendously and nick a 1-0 win off someone’s backside,” he said.

"Against Livingston, we were poor. At Aberdeen, we showed our fragility in the second half, but I thought the first half was decent. Apart from that, we have beaten St Johnstone and Ross County away.”

Lee Johnson remains confident that his Hibs side can turn around their poor form

The Easter Road boss remains confident that his side can turn around their recent poor form by continuing to play the same way but with minor tweaks. He has been hampered by injuries to key players but with Mykola Kukharevych not expected to be out for long and Aiden McGeady and Kyle Magennis tipped to return in Thursday’s friendly against FC Edinburgh, Johnson is hopeful of a change in fortunes.

"Do I want to shut up shop and nick one after 70 minutes? I genuinely believe that over a period of 100 games, if you play consistently and turn the dial a little bit depending on the circumstances, like personnel or form, I don’t think anything should really change,” he continued.

He points to circumstances during the Coronavirus pandemic when games were played without supporters and Hibs performed well on the road, but stressed that there are many factors at play during matches.

“During Covid when there were no fans, results tended to be sometimes better. I thought Hibs were a good example of that; sometimes they were better without the two sets of supporters there,” he added.

