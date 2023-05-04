News you can trust since 1873
Lee Johnson names Hibs player who is 'absolutely ready' as he delivers update on injured duo

Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes his squad is in a good place ahead of Saturday’s first post-split encounter against St Mirren at Easter Road.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 4th May 2023, 15:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:50 BST

Speaking at the club’s training centre on Thursday as new director of football Brian McDermott was unveiled to the media, Johnson gave an update on his available players ahead of what he is treating as ‘the biggest game of the season’.

"I'm really pleased with where we are as a squad,” he said. “I think Mikey Devlin is absolutely ready now. The last couple of weeks I feel he's really got over his previous injuries and he's looking fluid in his movement.

"Rocky Bushiri will hopefully be back on the bench on Saturday. He gives us a physicality if we need it and he's a good character; Rocky is well-liked within the squad and he gives us that feeling of protection. Mykola Kukharevych potentially could be back on the bench as well. We've got weapons, which is really important to have going into the last five games. To get Myko back on the grass has been fantastic; Saturday may be a little bit too early for him but we'll see how he is."

Lee Johnson is pleased with where his Hibs squad is atLee Johnson is pleased with where his Hibs squad is at
Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady remain longer-term absentees, however, with neither player expected to feature between now and the end of the campaign.

"The first thing with Aiden is to get him fit. We want to make sure we do the right thing. I think his operation went well, so far, and obviously there's a conversation to have but there are a lot of discussions to have; we've got to maximise the budget that we've got. That's the key: can we make our budget play two or three million more than it actually is by making good signings at the right time and developing as well?

"We can't forget the academy and the results they've had this year, and the young players we've got coming through, and the more we talk about those types of things, I think the better decisions we'll make. The daily grind never stops – working on the younger lads, getting injured players back fit, and just keeping improving the way we play and building that momentum."

