Lee Johnson 'not happy' with Hibs performance against Rangers despite another late show
Lee Johnson was far from happy with his Hibs team despite them being the first side to take points off Rangers domestically after a frantic 2-2 draw at Easter Road.
Josh Campbell volleyed an injury-time equaliser after a James Tavernier penalty and Tom Lawrence header either side of Martin Boyle’s goal had given the Gers a 2-1 lead.
But red cards for John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos gave Hibs a route back in which they took despite leaving it late.
Speaking after a breathless, incident-filled encounter at Easter Road Johnson said: "I’m not happy, we need to do more.
Most Popular
-
1
Predicted Hearts starting XI for Sunday's clash against Celtic - with several changes expected ahead of Zurich clash
-
2
Hearts confirm nature of Craig Halkett's injury after Zurich tie
-
3
Predicted Hibs XI for Sky Sports clash against Rangers - with many injury absences
-
4
Lawrence Shankland set for a Celtic Park first as Hearts try to extend unbeaten league run after European trip
-
5
Barrie McKay outlines how Hearts can overwhelm Zurich at Tynecastle
"We've got spirit and fitness but I want to deliver to these fans high-tempo, front-foot football.
"In the first half we didn't and in the second we did. What we need is a complete performance.
"We’ve picked up a point against one of the Old Firm teams by being aggressive; if that's not proof we need to press aggressively, I don't know what is.”
Johnson branded his team’s first-half performance ‘really poor’, adding: “I envisaged a much better, more aggressive, front-foot performance.
"We didn’t lay a glove on Rangers in the first half.
"We had a biblical team talk at half-time to get us going and the boys delivered in the second half and that was what created the incidents: the equaliser, good pressure, good counter-attack,
"Lundstram's sending off was probably a yellow; a tactical foul in my eyes, but I didn't think it was a penalty, and Rocky Bushiri should have had one in the first half.
"If there’s VAR their penalty is 50/50 and I think Bushiri’s was 85/15, when he was dragged down in the first half.
"I have no idea what VAR would give in the Morelos scenario.
"There were a lot of incidents, but we created that by our pressure in the second half.”
Johnson had words of praise for Campbell – ‘a fantastic finish from a player who I believe is growing in stature’ – and also for Marijan Čabraja, who played 60 minutes despite only returning from his father’s funeral in Croatia on Friday.
"Amazing effort, amazing resilience, amazing character – he pulled the lads together in the dressing-room afterwards to thank them for all the support he's had. These situations bring you together closer as a Hibs family.”