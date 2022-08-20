Lee Johnson 'not happy' with Hibs performance against Rangers despite another late show

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss Lee Johnson reacts during the 2-2 draw with Rangers

Josh Campbell volleyed an injury-time equaliser after a James Tavernier penalty and Tom Lawrence header either side of Martin Boyle’s goal had given the Gers a 2-1 lead.

But red cards for John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos gave Hibs a route back in which they took despite leaving it late.

Speaking after a breathless, incident-filled encounter at Easter Road Johnson said: "I’m not happy, we need to do more.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got spirit and fitness but I want to deliver to these fans high-tempo, front-foot football.

"In the first half we didn't and in the second we did. What we need is a complete performance.

"We’ve picked up a point against one of the Old Firm teams by being aggressive; if that's not proof we need to press aggressively, I don't know what is.”

Johnson branded his team’s first-half performance ‘really poor’, adding: “I envisaged a much better, more aggressive, front-foot performance.

Josh Campbell and Jair Tavares comfort Marijan Cabraja at full time

"We didn’t lay a glove on Rangers in the first half.

"We had a biblical team talk at half-time to get us going and the boys delivered in the second half and that was what created the incidents: the equaliser, good pressure, good counter-attack,

"Lundstram's sending off was probably a yellow; a tactical foul in my eyes, but I didn't think it was a penalty, and Rocky Bushiri should have had one in the first half.

"If there’s VAR their penalty is 50/50 and I think Bushiri’s was 85/15, when he was dragged down in the first half.

"I have no idea what VAR would give in the Morelos scenario.

"There were a lot of incidents, but we created that by our pressure in the second half.”

Johnson had words of praise for Campbell – ‘a fantastic finish from a player who I believe is growing in stature’ – and also for Marijan Čabraja, who played 60 minutes despite only returning from his father’s funeral in Croatia on Friday.