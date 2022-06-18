Lee Johnson offers hope to Hibs kids as he reveals '2 or 3' will get pre-season chance

Speaking to BBC Sportsound the Easter Road boss discussed his transfer business and highlighted the importance of leaving room for younger players.

“It’s important to leave space for young players who have had a good off-season to give them a chance to impress in pre-season.

"Our academy is really good, and there are two or three I’ll be bringing up right from the start to have a good look at, despite their young ages.

"That’s based on their reputation, but also through studying videos, and watching their games.

"For our under-18s to be as successful as they were last year, I have to have a look at these guys and give them fair opportunity.”

Johnson also spoke about his transfer activity in general, and which players fitted his preferred profiles.

Hibs Under-18s celebrate a goal against Celtic last season. Picture: Maurice Dougan

“There are so many moving parts in it,” Johnson said, when asked about his transfer activity.

"Sometimes you have a particular profile for your playing style that fits. Some players fit in to that perfectly. Demetri Mitchell, just as an example fits two profiles for me – left-wingback and right midfield as well, with the speed he has.

"But it’s always a counter-balance of the partnerships, and the others around those players.”