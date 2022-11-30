A replacement for talismanic forward Martin Boyle, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, would be ideal but Johnson has hinted that outgoings will be just as important as bringing in quality additions.

"The first thing we need to do is trim the squad. We’ve got far too many players at the club who I don’t see as infiltrating the first team over short to medium term. It can cause you problems when you have an overinflated squad because people want to play football, he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a problem I feel that has almost been inherited. I must have written down 70 things I saw as problems, and their solutions, and who’s going to act on those solutions. We work away to solve the problems but at the same time believe in the ones we’ve got, those 14/15 players, get them physically right and make them feel a million dollars to come out of the traps absolutely flying against Rangers.”

The Hibs players are put through their paces at East Mains

Johnson is also of the opinion that the Hibs budget could do with being tweaked, as he stressed the importance of signing quality players as well as reducing his squad size – and offered a ray of hope for the side’s talented youngsters.

"We need to put money back into the kitty to allow me and Ben Kensell the CEO to distribute that wisely back into the football club. When the budgets were set it was under a previous manager, and I think everybody naturally would use that money differently, aligned to the way they work and what they believe is the way forward,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad