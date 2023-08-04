Lee Johnson praises Hibs debutant ahead of league bow and explains Martin Boyle leash

Less than 24 hours after helping Hibs’ B team to defeat Formartine United in the first round of the Challenge Cup, Boruc was unexpectedly thrust on for his first-team debut after injury robbed Johnson of two goalkeepers in the 6-1 victory over Inter Club d'Escaldes.

First David Marshall was injured in the warm-up, then summer signing Jojo Wollacott lasted just 19 minutes before having to come off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs will seek an emergency transfer if neither can make it back for the weekend’s game, though Johnson is content to let the 20-year-old cousin of ex-Celtic keeper Artur keep the gloves.

Max Boruc made his Hibs debut against Inter Club d'Escaldes in Europa Conference League qualifying. Picture: SNS

“Yes, I thought he did well. I watched him on Wednesday night as well and I thought he did well there too,” he said.

“He’s got a good name hasn’t he? The Boruc name. But that comes with a pressure as well. He’s a great kid, first and foremost. He’s really curious and he’s desperate to do well.

“We had a good look at him last year and looked into his personality as well and we were delighted to bring him back. He’s got a great frame. He can kick a ball and pass a ball as well. Naturally he is young and teams will put him under pressure but that’s up to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s how you get your opportunity as a young goalkeeper, through the misfortunes of others. And when that happens you have to take it.”

Johnson was also pleased to see Martin Boyle come through his first competitive match in over nine months unscathed as the speedster netted twice to help Hibs to the next round of Europa Conference League qualifying.

“I took him off quite early which was important. At times I’m going to have to make unpopular decisions with Martin and it won’t be easy. Sometimes I’ll have to resist the temptation to play him or finish a game or let him come on for half an hour rather than start him,” he said.