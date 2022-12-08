The Easter Road boss was speaking after watching his side post a 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers in a mid-season friendly, courtesy of Josh Campbell’s early strike, a week before the cinch Premiership restarts after breaking for the 2022 World Cup.

Aiden McGeady played 30 minutes as he made his first appearance since July 24 while Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet also played 45 minutes and 60 minutes respectively. Johnson is keen to have as many of his players fit for the trip to Glasgow and believes the extra 90 minutes can be beneficial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top of his list of priorities is identifying a system and personnel that can help fill the chasm left by the absence of Martin Boyle, who will miss the remainder of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Lee Johnson issues instructions from the touchline during Hibs' friendly with Raith Rovers

“We’ve certainly got minutes in these players; whether we’ve got 96 minutes is another story because of their history. If we can make them sharp for 45-60 minutes, then that gives us options and will help us play the way that we want to for as long as possible,” he said.