Lee Johnson refuses to rule out Martin Boyle Hibs return as he speaks on defender hunt

The Australian internationalist joined Al-Faisaly in January but the Saudi Arabian club were relegated at the end of the season, sparking rumours the 29-year-old could be on his way back to Scotland.

But amid suggestions that the versatile attacker is happy to remain in the Middle East, Johnson has spoken about the possibility of the Easter Road favourite returning to Edinburgh.

"He’s a good player, I’ve always admired him and often looked when I was at clubs that could be in the market to buy a player like that, but he’s under contract with another team so there’s not much I can say,” the Hibs boss said at the club’s Algarve training base.

"It’s not in our hands, any transfer. Right now, I wouldn’t say there’s anything but there would always be an interest.

"You keep an eye on any situation but then you might spend your money, or someone has done brilliantly and there’s no slot, or you might have to move someone out first.”

Meanwhile, Hibs are casting the net wide in their search for another centre-back and could look to bring in another attacker too.

Johnson explained: “Another centre-half could be quite important. I like having depth at centre-half.

Lee Johnson has spoken about rumours of Martin Boyle heading back to Hibs

"If you mess about at centre-half and think you can carry one, then you get two injuries and you’re in right trouble.

“I like having four centre-halves plus a good young lad or two around the fringes.

“Lewis Miller and Nohan Kenneh who aren’t averse to playing there. I think we’re alright, maybe one more attacker. I’m not 100 per cent sure yet.

“I’d rather go for quality than just getting an average one in because we can afford it. If not then, I’ll just wait until January.”

Hibs are also hopeful that Momodou Bojang will be able to join up with his team-mates sooner rather than later.

Red tape has held up the Gambian striker’s switch, with Johnson adding: “We hope to see him soon, he’s champing at the bit to come over.