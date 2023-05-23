The former Scotland No.1 was culpable for Rangers’ first goal in the 3-1 defeat at Easter Road on Sunday after being caught out by a James Tavernier shot at his front post.

This came almost a month to the day after he’d been responsible for letting Stevie May’s overhead kick squirm under him in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone, while questions were asked of his positioning for Kevin van Veen’s second goal when Motherwell won at Easter Road back in early April.

Fans have began calling for an upgrade at the goalkeeping department in the summer transfer window, but Johnson is confident Marshall’s experience will see him turn things around, starting with the visit of Celtic to Easter Road on Wednesday evening.

David Marshall crashes into the net after the Hibs goalkeeper was beaten by a James Tavernier free-kick during Sunday's loss to Rangers at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

“I think that for goalkeepers it is a lonely world, isn’t it? A midfielder can make 100 mistakes and no one mentions it but a goalkeeper makes one mistake and it costs you a goal,” said the Hibs boss.

“Over the course of the season he has been really, calm, really secure, and composed and he is an experienced goalkeeper.

“Listen, he was disappointed on Sunday as we all were with that goal but at the same time, I’m absolutely certain that David Marshall goes into Wednesday with a pure mind and if he faces that situation again, he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. That is the quality of someone of his ilk, with the experience he’s got.”

Johnson also revealed he was tempted to tear into his players following the loss to Michael Beale’s side, but with the champions coming to town and just two games of the season making to try and overhaul a six-point lead by Aberdeen in third, he opted in favour of maintaining confidence.

“At the end of the game I did have elements of frustration boiling in me,” he admitted, “but I think it was important to celebrate the positives with the boys.

“It’s not a time in the season where you’re going to come out and show your anger in a team talk. It has to be about the next moment and next game.”

