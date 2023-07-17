News you can trust since 1873
Lee Johnson reveals details of Hibs spying mission following return from Spain

Lee Johnson will travel to the Faroes this week to cast an eye over Hibs’ potential UEFA Europa Conference League opponents.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Víkingur Gøta host Inter Club d’Escaldes on Thursday night at Við Djúpumýrar – home of Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag – with the visitors holding a 2-1 aggregate lead from the first leg in Andorra. Hibs will face the winners of the first qualifying round tie with the first leg set for Thursday July 27, as they aim to reach the group stages of the competition, but remain in the dark over the order of the games.

Should both Inter and compatriots Santa Coloma, who drew 1-1 in their first qualifying round first-leg match against Welsh side Penybont, progress to the second qualifying round, Hibs will be away first and at home for the return leg to avoid a stadium clash in Andorra. Any other scenario would see Hibs at Easter Road on July 27 and travelling on August 3.

Discussing Hibs’ involvement in continental competition and bye to the knockout stages of the League Cup, just 12 months after a meek exit from the domestic tournament at the group stages, Johnson detailed his plans following the club’s return to Edinburgh from their pre-season training camp in Marbella.

Lee Johnson will jet out to the Faroes this week to cast an eye over Hibs' potential European opponents. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS GroupLee Johnson will jet out to the Faroes this week to cast an eye over Hibs' potential European opponents. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS Group
"It’s my first time managing in Europe and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I’m actually flying out to the Faroes to watch the second leg. I’ll be able to get eyes on it myself which I’m looking forward to after watching the video of the first leg. We need all the support because no games are easy; it will be a tough game and we want to progress through the rounds.

"We want to do well in Europe. We also go straight through the second round of the Viaplay Cup which is important – one win and you’re in the quarter finals – so we need a squad size and a squad capable of competing on all fronts. We’ve now experienced the atmospheres of games against the Old Firm and local derbies; we’ve been to Ross County on a windy and cold day, and I think foreign players have now integrated. Élie Youan as an example; from the first half of the season to the second he adapted to Scottish football really well,” he added.

