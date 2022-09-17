Lee Johnson urges Hibs goal hero Josh Campbell to 'be more like Frank Lampard'

Lee Johnson applauds the Hibs fans at full time

Campbell struck twice in the second half as the Easter Road side came from behind to defeat the Dons 3-1 in Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter, taking his personal tally for the season to five.

Hailing a ‘really accomplished performance’ from Hibs, Johnson nevertheless bemoaned a slow start.

“We had a difficult start, conceding so early, it was a poor setup and the sort of thing that frustrates you as a manager.

“You do all the work but there was a lack of communication and naivety there, although it was a great finish.

“We were convincingly the better side in the first half, lacked a little bit of quality and composure in the final third but we certainly earned the opportunity for the penalty and I felt we could have had one earlier for a handball.

“But, it’s a long season and I felt on Saturday we moved along another notch. I was very happy.”

Johnson was pleased by the performance of debutant Mykola Kukharevych and felt Hibs could have scored more in the second period following Martin Boyle’s penalty equaliser and Liam Scales’ red card for two bookings on the stroke of half-time.

He hailed Campbell as an ‘exceptional’ performer.

“We had complete control in the second half and arguably could have scored a few more,” Johnson added.

“Josh is one of the first names on the team-sheet. He trains well every day, is a very fit player and a great lad.

“I think simplifying his game is important so he can be that Frank Lampard-type character – fewer touches, more in the box and getting up with the front man.

“He should have squared to Myko one time and if I was him I’d be getting Josh round the throat because it was an open goal!

“But he was there again, you have to be in there to take your chances and miss your chances.