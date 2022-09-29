Lee Johnson welcomes tough Hibs selection call as he gives update on Bushiri, Mitchell, Nisbet, and Magennis

Describing their involvement as a “massive boost” Johnson revealed Kyle Magennis, who has been sidelined for 12 months, could make a return to Scottish Premiership action in Dingwall while a handful of others aren’t too far away.

Hailing the 24-year-old midfielder and his ‘unique qualities’, Johnson admitted Jake Doyle-Hayes’ fitness could have a bearing on his team selection.

The Easter Road boss said: "It's quite exciting in terms of the potential we have moving forward, whether that's in six weeks or when we restart after the World Cup.

“I’m on the edge with Kyle, whether or not to sling him in. He’s played in three bounce games but we don’t have a player similar to that in terms of dynamism.

"Jake has a knock and is probably fifty-fifty so that may have an effect on selection.

“The thing with Kyle is to make sure that we keep consistency of training. He is in contention and he has had five training weeks without a break which is nice.”

Saturday will come too soon for some of Johnson’s first-team stars but he remains hopeful of having a full complement of players before the end of the calendar year.

Lee Johnson is looking forward to having a full Hibs squad to choose from

“Rocky Bushiri was out there and moving really well but two days’ training may mean Saturday is a little too early for him,” he continued.

"Kevin Dabrowski is stepping up his diving; Aiden McGeady is a bit behind the others but making slow but steady progress.

"Demetri Mitchell has had a very good week’s training. Again, Saturday is probably a bit early for him but he looks like a new man. His ankle feels great, he’s smiling, he’s happy, he’s chirpy and looks razor-sharp.

"Kevin Nisbet continues his individual one-on-one work and we’re starting to introduce him into warm-ups and passing drills, and we might include him in possession work next week.

“Elias Melkersen was a sticky one; to have had concussion symptoms for as long as he had, I want to be careful with him.