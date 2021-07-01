Leigh Griffiths signs new Celtic deal amid links with Hibs and Aberdeen

Leigh Griffiths warms up at Easter Road ahead of a Scottish Premiership match between Hibs and Celtic in May 2021

The striker had been reduced to fleeting substitute appearances for the Hoops towards the end of last season and was left out of Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for Euro 2020.

Hibs boss Jack Ross said towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign that the 30-year-old was a player he admired, adding: “It may be, should the opportunity arise, something we'd discuss.

“But it’s not something we have been able to discuss in any detail because he’s not a player, as of yet, who will be available.”

Aberdeen had also been linked with Griffiths, who has hit 123 goals in 261 games for Celtic and impressed across two loan spells at Easter Road in the early 2010s and when interim boss John Kennedy revealed the striker had a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for free, it heightened speculation that he could return to his boyhood club.

However, the former Wolves forward has signed on for at least another 12 months with the Hoops and is keen to return to his best.

Speaking to the club’s official website Griffiths said: "I am delighted to extend my time at the club. Celtic is a club I love and want to do all I can to play my part again in bringing success to our supporters.

"I'm looking forward to the season ahead and working with the new gaffer and the rest of the lads. It is an exciting time for the club and I wanted to be part of the club’s future. I'll be doing everything I can to help us get back to where we all want to be."

Manager Ange Postecoglou added: “I am really pleased to keep Leigh with us for another season at least. I have had very positive conversations with Leigh and he clearly understands my expectations and more importantly the club’s.

"Leigh has already proven himself as one of the top strikers in Scotland and I look forward to working with him so that we can bring success to Celtic.”

