Manager David Martindale is keen to help the striker who started his career with Livi. However, he admitted there is no contract on offer at the West Lothian outfit.
Griffiths is a free agent after leaving Falkirk following a troubled season where he was released by Celtic and had a largely unsuccessful loan spell at Dundee.
The 31-year-old has been working hard on his fitness and has spoken of his belief that he can still “cut it at the highest level”.
Most Popular
-
1
Hibs handed 3-0 defeat by SPFL for fielding suspended player in Premier Sports Cup
-
2
Hearts eye another three new signings
-
3
Hearts and Hibs sponsor ceases trading, citing 'unsustainable cash-flow problems'
-
4
Hearts explain Ellis Simms situation as they hunt more new signings
-
5
Rudi Skacel pens message of apology to Hearts fans regarding Gary Locke's testimonial
Martindale revealed Griffiths was “scunnered" with football and he was keen to help him, even if that meant going out of his way to do so.
“I know he has had some trouble off the park, but everyone in football I have spoken to about Leigh said how good a guy he is,” he said.
“He’s worked so hard, he’s lost weight and body fat, and he’s been brilliant around the place. Leigh’s training well and is looking for a club, and we want to help him do that.
“I was open and honest with him and I told him there’s not a contract here. With Jack Hamilton going to Hartlepool on loan, I’m looking for a versatile player who can play along the front three.
“Leigh has options, but we were happy to help him use the club as he needs.
“I want him to get back to where he should be, as we all know how good a player he is, and he has to find that player again.
“Everyone has adversity at some point, and it is how you deal with it. Some people go under and some fight and rise above it.
“Leigh’s a great player, and what I have seen is that desire to go and do better. It would have been easy for him to down tools this summer, and come in here in bad shape, but that’s not the case. He has done a lot of hard work, and I’m here to help him with the final bit and get him a club.”