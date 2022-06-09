The versatile full-back, who can play on either side, joins from Macarthur FC having agreed a pre-contract with the Bulls before his contract with Central Coast Mariners expired.

Hibs have paid a fee to land Miller on a three-year deal. He will compete for a starting berth in Lee Johnson’s team along with Chris Cadden, and the arrival of the Australian is likely to see experienced defender Paul McGinn leave Easter Road, with the club’s hierarchy open to offers for the versatile 31-year-old, despite him triggering a one-year contract extension recently.

A former Mariners team-mate of ex-Hibee Jason Cummings and new Hearts signing Kye Rowles, Miller is a regular for the Olyroos – Australia’s Under-23 side – and is currently on international duty.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be involved for Tony Vidmar’s side this weekend when they face Turkmenistan in Uzbekistan capital Tashkent in the 2022 AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Johnson said: “I’m delighted the club has managed to sign Lewis. We have secured his services amongst fierce competition from interested parties in Scotland and across the globe.

“Lewis is a real competitor in his game style and is blessed with the physical and technical attributes to fit into the way we work seamlessly. Credit must go to Lewis also, as he decided to join us for the right reasons. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Hibs shirt.”

Recruitment chief Ian Gordon added: “A lot of work has gone into bringing Lewis to Hibs. He’s someone that really impressed in the A-League last season.

Lewis Miller in action for Central Coast Mariners during an A-League match with Western United

“This highlights our strategy of securing young, exciting talent from around the world and how we’re expanding our scouting network globally.

“The terms of this deal made it a no-brainer for us, as he has the attributes to fit into Lee’s system.”

Miller won plaudits for his performances for the Mariners last season, and blocked more crosses from the wing than any other player in the Australian top flight.

He joins Rocky Bushiri, Ewan Henderson, Nohan Kenneh, and David Marshall in signing a permanent deal with the Capital club, while Momodou Bojang has joined on loan to bolster Johnson’s attacking options.

Miller celebrates a goal for Mariners with former Hibs forward Jason Cummings