Lewis Miller hoping Hibs move can help him secure Australia World Cup call-up

The combative right-back, who signed from Macarthur FC and impressed in the Easter Road side’s pre-season friendlies against Hartlepool United and Burton Albion, is eager to make the step up to Graham Arnold’s senior squad having featured for the country’s under-23s earlier this summer in the AFC Asian Cup tournament and helped them to a fourth-place finish.

Speaking at Hibs’ summer training camp in Portugal, Miller acknowledged that he had a job on his hands to book a seat on the ‘plane to Qatar – but he was relishing the hard work.

"There is a lot of competition at right-back in the Australia national team squad but obviously I'm going to play as hard as I can to make that squad,” he stated.

"I believe I could fit that squad and with my ability I could play wherever.”

One player he may have to dislodge, or fight with for a starting berth should both make the squad, is Hearts full-back Nathaniel Atkinson and while Miller hasn’t had much contact with Socceroos boss Graham Arnold, he is hoping his performances for Hibs will make the national team boss sit up and take notice.

With Atkinson, Cammy Devlin, and Miller’s former Central Coast Mariners colleague Kye Rowles all at Hearts, and Miller now plying his trade for Hibs, there are at least four reasons for Arnold to keep a close eye on both Edinburgh teams in the early part of the campaign as he selects a squad for the November tournament.

"I haven't really had any contact with the manager but I'm hoping that will change. I'm just going to give everything I can week in, week out; kill it at Hibs, get a few wins, get a profile for myself, and hopefully make the squad for the World Cup,” he added.

Lewis Miller hopes his performances for Hibs can earn him a spot in the Australia squad

"That's the number one short-term goal, apart from winning every game with Hibs. It would be a big achievement for me if I make that squad.