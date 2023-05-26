The 22-year-old Australian made just his second league start of the season against Celtic on Wednesday night and impressed against the champions, winning a penalty and setting up the fourth goal and he has set his sights on a similar performance and result against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

“You couldn’t write it any better going into this, beating Celtic at home,” Miller says, reflecting on Wednesday night’s display.” Confidence is sky-high. We all believe we can beat anyone, especially if we keep playing the way we are. It’s collective. The team does well, the players do well and everyone is feeling great. If you watched us the last couple of weeks we are on the rise. We went through a transition stage mid-season that never went too well but now we’ve flipped the switch and are going up and up.”

Miller earned praise from manager Lee Johnson for his performance against Ange Postecoglou’s side and with CJ Egan-Riley almost certainly missing the visit to Gorgie, the Australian stands a chance of holding onto his place, even if the manager opts to switch up his formation. There won’t be any renditions of the club’s anthem played over the PA system at Tynecastle but Miller insists those in green and white will be doing everything in their power to send the away end home happy.

Lewis Miller is hopeful of getting more gametime against Hearts

“Aw man, that song gives you shivers. It’s one of the best songs I’ve ever heard. It was surreal. After the Celtic game I couldn’t sleep for thinking about it! You want to do everything for the fans. We wouldn’t be here without them. We are going to do whatever we can to impress them. The better we play, the better we feel and the better the fans feel. That’s what it’s all about.”

Miller has derby experience from his time in the A-League but insists there is no comparison with the Edinburgh version. Having come on as a substitute in the previous meeting between the Capital rivals at Easter Road he is hopeful of a few more minutes this time around.

“This is one of the biggest games in the season, it’s immense. The Central Coast Mariners’ derby is against Newcastle Jets. You usually get a decent crowd but nothing like the Edinburgh derby. It’s a great atmosphere and it’s usually quite physical and rough. But people in Scotland are all twice the size and they are all bodybuilders as well,” he jokes.

“I expect it’s going to be loud and intense but I’m very excited for it. I’ve come on against Hearts and it was the first time I’ve played them but it was only ten minutes or so. We’ll see what happens. It’s the gaffer’s decision but I will give 110 per cent. I’m Hibs so I’ve got to beat Hearts – it’s written in the rules isn’t it?