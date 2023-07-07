The rangy Australian made 16 appearances for the Easter Road side following his arrival from the A-League last summer and might have made more had it not been for consecutive niggly injuries. The Achilles injury suffered by Cadden during the second half of the 1-1 draw means Miller is likely to be Lee Johnson’s starting right-back in both the Europa Conference League and the cinch Premiership.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Miller said: “The first year was more of an adaption year, trying to get used to the league, the players, and the football. It’s very different to Australia. I played a few games here and there coming off the bench – the gaffer eased me into it – and then I played some big games towards the end, Celtic and Hearts and I came on against Rangers.

“I think it was good for me mentally to face the best in the league, and that’s where I need to be this season; I need to be mentally strong and ready to take on challenges and hopefully be the best right back in the league.”

Lewis Miller in action for Hibs against Edinburgh City. The Australian feels ready to be the Easter Road side's starting right-back this season. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

Miller is only too aware of Cadden’s reliability in the position but believes he is at the right stage of his career to make the berth his own after overcoming his own injury problems last season.

“Chris is a big part of the team and played a really big part throughout the season. But hopefully I can fill his boots. Last year I was out for some time and I had never really been injured before,” he continued. “So it was tough, having so much time off because I like to go, go, go; be 100 miles an hour. Especially at my age, all I want to to is play and get the best out of my body. But everything is looking upwards at the moment, it’s just a matter of proving what I can do to the fans, the gaffer and myself. I know what I can do. I’m glad [Hibs] didn’t throw me in at the deep end; they gave me time to adjust.

"The club profits off its youth, we have a lot of young players coming through from the academy. So there’s going to be a challenge. I’ll need to fight for my spot, which I love, to compete and earn it. And at 22 I think it’s a good time to flourish in this league, I’m looking forward to it. The plan is to win and hopefully I can help the team do that.”

Over the last 12 months, Miller believes the Easter Road squad has knitted together and a strong finish to last season can help them start the next campaign on the front foot.