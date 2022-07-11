Lewis Stevenson looking forward to Hibs renewing Falkirk 'rivalry' after Championship tussles

The encounters between the Bairns and the Easter Road side were a highlight of the Scottish Championship in the mid-2010s but Hibs’ return to the top flight and Falkirk’s descent into League One has kept them apart for a number of years.

Lee Johnson will take his side to Westfield on Tuesday night looking for a second Premier Sports Cup group win in as many games following Saturday’s 5-0 win against Clyde.

A combination of Josh Doig’s expected departure to Verona and Demi Mitchell still coming back from injury meant Stevenson slotted in at left-back at the weekend once again.

“Here was me thinking I was a midfielder after the way last season finished, but I will just enjoy the games when I’m playing,” he said.

Hibs are closing in on a deal for Croatian left-back Marijan Čabraja but until that is finalised, Stevenson will likely continue in defence including against Falkirk.

“They still have a lot of quality and it’s a hard place to go,” he admitted.

"We had some battles with them back in the Championship. It will be strange going back but I enjoyed our games and I quite like playing on the astroturf as well.”

Lewis Stevenson in action for Hibs against Clyde

Midfielder Josh Campbell, who bagged a goal and an assist at the weekend, is hopeful of continuing his own good form and that of the team, while being wary of the threat posed by Falkirk.

He added: "The gaffer wants to make the most of my energy and fitness. We're playing a high press so that suits me. He wants me to get forward and always be in and around the box and in areas where I can get the ball.

"I felt I did that on Saturday and got a goal and an assist out of it.

"There are a few familiar faces in the Falkirk team – Sean Mackie, obviously, and Liam Henderson was with me at Edinburgh City.