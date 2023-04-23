News you can trust since 1873
Lewis Stevenson opens up on Hibs contract situation - 'I still think I can do a job'

Hibs stalwart Lewis Stevenson brushed off talk of a new Easter Road contract after earning his side a point against St Johnstone on Saturday as he insisted he wasn’t a ‘priority’ for the club.

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 22:30 BST- 1 min read

The 35-year-old produced a fine finish just after the half-hour mark at McDiarmid Park to cancel out Stevie May’s opener and in the second half rescued Hibs with a goal-line clearance after David Marshall had saved Drey Wright’s effort. But despite his heroics at both ends of the park, the veteran full-back was as modest as ever.

“Any goal is decent but this was a bit unexpected. The gaffer said he had a feeling I was going to score. I’m glad he didn’t tell me before the game because I probably wouldn’t have been anywhere near the box. It was a decent touch and finish and it was an important part of the game as we weren’t playing well at the time. But after that, we got a decent foothold and were probably the better team until the sending off. There’s been a few decent goals – and a few bad ones. I’m up to double figures now, so if anyone asks I’ll just say I’m in double figures!

"The club has a lot of important things to sort out. I’m not sure I’m on the priority list but I’m hoping something will be sorted. There have been talks. Nothing on paper yet – but I’m adding goals to my game, so that will help! I understand the situation, I’m 35 and the club needs to move on. But I still think I can do a decent job at this level.”

Lewis Stevenson applauds the away fans after the 1-1 draw between St Johnstone and Hibs at McDiarmid ParkLewis Stevenson applauds the away fans after the 1-1 draw between St Johnstone and Hibs at McDiarmid Park
