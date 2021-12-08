Livingston boss believes referee got big decisions wrong during Hibs defeat in Almondvale

David Martindale bellows instructions from the bench during Livingston's 1-0 win over Hibs. Picture: SNS

He did, however, say there were no hard feelings towards the official who apologised to the Livingston manager after the game.

Martindale’s side won 1-0 thanks to Jack McMillan’s opener on 16 minutes. Hibs were awarded a contentious penalty soon after when Martin Boyle went down in the penalty box, though the Easter Road attacker skied his effort high over the bar.

There was further controversy when Hibs were denied a second penalty for a foul on youngster Josh Campbell, though Paul Hanlon, who eventually saw red for two bookings along with team-mate Paul McGinn, was lucky to stay on the park initially after fouling Andrew Shinnie when the home attacker was set to go through on goal.

Martindale conceded it wasn’t the easiest of games to manage as the action raced from one end to the other, while he was also content to let bygones be bygones after his side picked up a crucial three points.

He said: "It is easy to say it when you win, but there was an apology after the game and he said that he thought he might have got it wrong with Andrew Shinnie and Paul Hanlon. It was a tough game to officiate.

"I don't think it was a penalty because it was outside the box but it was a sending off and it would have made the game easier for me earlier.

"I've not watched it back so I'm only going on what people are telling me but the one that was given wasn't a penalty. Boyle stood on Tom Parkes but there was another one they didn't get that probably was a penalty so it's probably evened itself out a bit.

"I don't think the ref had any choice but to give the double yellows but the one on Shinnie was probably a straight red.

"The referee has come out and said he's sorry if he got it wrong so I've genuinely not got a problem with that.”

