Everything you need to know about the West Lothian tie

It’s been a solid start for Hibs in the Premiership, as David Gray has the task of balancing his team out between European football and domestic matters. The Hibees had a great start to the season with an away win at Dundee, however the Leith side could only manage a point at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday, despite being two goals to the good.

Livingston also sit on four points in the SPFL table, as David Martindale’s side seem to be enjoying life back in the big time. After drawing with Killie at Rugby Park on the opening day, Livi beat fellow promoted side Falkirk 3-1 in what was an impressive display from The Lions.

It’s been nearly twenty years since Hibs last won a League Cup and with the positivity surrounding Easter Road at the moment, expectation is building that they can go far in the competition. Here’s everything you need to know about the last 16 Premier Sports Cup tie:

When is Livingston vs Hibs?

The match will take place at the Home of the Set Fare Arena on Sunday 17th August. The kick off time will be 3pm.

Where can I watch Livingston vs Hibs?

The match will be available to live stream on the Premier Sports Player.

What are other key dates in the Premier Sports Cup?

In the event of a draw after normal time, there will be 30 minutes of extra time to be played. Thereafter, if necessary, a penalty shootout will determine the outcome of the match.

Whoever emerges victorious will advance to the Quarter Final stage, played on the weekend of September 20th/21st. The remaining games will be played at Hampden, with the semi finals taking place on the weekend of November 1st/2nd, before the final on Sunday December 14th.

What is David Martindale’s thoughts ahead of the match?

Livi boss, David Martindale has been full of praise for both David Gray and Malky Mackay ahead of the League Cup clash and is relishing the opportunity to play against a top side. He said: “I think David (Gray) and his staff need to take a large amount of credit and Malky (Mackay) upstairs also. You can now see a football club which is pushing in the right direction upstairs and downstairs. We are a wee bit similar, different scales.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge and we are as a group and it is the biggest opponent to have visited Livingston since, it think, Match Day 38 in 2023.

“I feel the players in the changing room already know they can compete at this level. I think we have all got a point to prove and we have an inner believe that we can play at this level. We have shown previously we can play at this level.”

Livingston have an impressive record in the League Cup and reached the final only four years ago, where they narrowly lost to St Johnstone. The last time The Lions won the tournament was 2004, when they beat a young Hibs team 2-0 in the final, a result Martindale would like to replicate on Sunday afternoon.