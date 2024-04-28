Craig Levein names what 'irritated' him vs Hibs as Premiership striker confirms exit

Hearts and Hibs will have their feet up on Sunday after they were both in action on Saturday.

The Jambos played out a goalless draw at Kilmarnock, with both teams struggling to take chances, while Hibs were better in front of goal, beating St Johnstone 3-1 on the road.

Hearts still have third place locked down, while Hibs are top of the bottom half as things stand, four points above Aberdeen. Here we round up all the latest news from around the Premiership.

Levein on Saints fortune

Craig Levein knows St Johnstone "got away with one" after Ross County also lost on Saturday. Levein’s men remain a point behind the Perth side in their battle to dodge a relegation playoff, with St Johnstone losing 3-1 to Hibs.

He said: "Nothing's changed in the table, has it? In some regards we got away with one. We didn't start the game particularly well. Hibs scored a great goal, but our decision-making and our execution of passes was really, really poor.

“It was better in the second half, but we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. There are a number of things that irritate me. The thing that irritates me the most is people not doing a shift and working. But we did plenty of running because they continually gave the ball away and we just made it difficult for ourselves."

Asked if he still felt his side have what it takes to beat the drop, Levein said: "The evidence suggests to me that we have. We had one or two games where I was quite critical of the effort. That wasn't a problem here but it's a loss so that is a dent in the confidence."

Anderson on the move

Bruce Anderson has confirmed he will be leaving Livingston this summer when his contract comes to an end. He told BBC Sports: “I’ve just got to enjoy the next four games, and I think I owe that to Livingston. They took a chance when no one else did. I have to enjoy the next four games and we will see what those games bring, then I’ll make a decision.“

After confirming he would be moving on, Anderson added: “Aye, I have got offers there. It’s about waiting until the summer, speaking with my family and friends and making a decision then.”