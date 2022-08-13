Livingston troll Hibs with 'Choose Livi' Twitter post following 2-1 win

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davie Martindale’s side finished the contest 2-1 winners thanks to Ayo Obileye’s late header after Nohan Kenneh cancelled out Joel Nouble’s opener.

After the game, Livingston’s official Twitter account trolled their opponents with a ‘Choose Livi’ graphic. This came after a week in which Hibs used the ‘Choose Hibs’ slogan to promote the club following last weekend’s last-gasp equaliser against Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

Both are, of course, a play on the famous speech which bookends Danny Boyle’s 1996 film Trainspotting, an adaption of the bestselling book by noted Hibs supporter Irvine Welsh.

The post also referred the most famous day in Livingston’s history when they upset Bobby Williamson’s Hibs in the 2004 Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

The graphic read: “Choose the wee team. Choose a local team. Choose plastic. Choose pasta. Choose roundabouts. Choose a designer outlet. Choose speciality pies for half time. Choose West Lothian. Choose being part of the community. Choose Peterhead away on a Tuesday night. Choose back to back promotions. Choose Davie Bingham. Choose an Archie Lovell overhead kick. Choose standing on Bubbles Hill for the game. Choose Lilley. Choose McAllister. Choose the 14th March 2004. Choose a cup win against the odds. Choose Scott Pittman bursting through. Choose the Piano Man. Choose the Lothian’s finest football team. Choose your future. Choose Livi.”

Ayo Obileye (centre) celebrates with his Livingston team-mates after scoring the late goal which defeated Hibs at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Picture: SNS