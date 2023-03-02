Livingston v Hibs: Kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Livingston v Hibernian. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tony Macaroni Arena. When: Saturday, March 4, 2023. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Chris Graham. AR1: David Roome. AR2: Steven Traynor. Fourth Official: Alan Newlands. VAR: Grant Irvine. AVAR: John McCrossan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket & TV info

Livingston v Hibs

After selling out their initial allocation, Hibs fans have been given more away tickets in the East Stand Block S, Block T, Block J and Block K. They can be purchased directly from the Livingston website. Home tickets are also available. The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV. Sportscene will show highlights on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm and against at 11.45pm.

Team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs could have Joe Newell, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych and Kevin Nisbet back from injury, but all four will be assessed beforehand. Winger Aiden McGeady is out along with long-term absentees Harry McKirdy, Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle. Livingston defender Jackson Longridge joined Championship club Cove Rangers on loan for the rest of the season this week for more game time.

Form guide

Hibs are in very good form. Unbeaten in six league games, with four wins and two draws, it is their longest run of games without lossing since September 2021, when Jack Ross was in charge. Livi, on the other hand have lost two league games and are looking to avoid three straight consecutive defeats for the first time since April.

Head-to-head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livin have won each of their last three home league games against Hibs, their longest ever home winning run over the Leith team in the top-flight. But Hibs defeated Livi 4-0 at Easter Road on Christmas Eve to end a run of four straight league defeats to the Lions.

Bookies’ odds

Livingston 19/10; Draw 23/10; Hibernian 29/20, with McBookie.

Another thing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad