Livingston v Hibs: Kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee
Hibs return to action after two weeks without a game with a short trip along the M8 to West Lothian to take on Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Here is all you need to know...
Match details
Who: Livingston v Hibernian. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tony Macaroni Arena. When: Saturday, March 4, 2023. Kick-off 3pm. Referee: Chris Graham. AR1: David Roome. AR2: Steven Traynor. Fourth Official: Alan Newlands. VAR: Grant Irvine. AVAR: John McCrossan.
Ticket & TV info
After selling out their initial allocation, Hibs fans have been given more away tickets in the East Stand Block S, Block T, Block J and Block K. They can be purchased directly from the Livingston website. Home tickets are also available. The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland. But international subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV. Sportscene will show highlights on BBC Scotland at 7.30pm and against at 11.45pm.
Team news
Hibs could have Joe Newell, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych and Kevin Nisbet back from injury, but all four will be assessed beforehand. Winger Aiden McGeady is out along with long-term absentees Harry McKirdy, Rocky Bushiri and Martin Boyle. Livingston defender Jackson Longridge joined Championship club Cove Rangers on loan for the rest of the season this week for more game time.
Form guide
Hibs are in very good form. Unbeaten in six league games, with four wins and two draws, it is their longest run of games without lossing since September 2021, when Jack Ross was in charge. Livi, on the other hand have lost two league games and are looking to avoid three straight consecutive defeats for the first time since April.
Head-to-head
Livin have won each of their last three home league games against Hibs, their longest ever home winning run over the Leith team in the top-flight. But Hibs defeated Livi 4-0 at Easter Road on Christmas Eve to end a run of four straight league defeats to the Lions.
Bookies’ odds
Livingston 19/10; Draw 23/10; Hibernian 29/20, with McBookie.
Another thing
There will be tributes to Ron Gordon before the match in what will be the first Hibs fixture since the majority shareholder’s death at the age of 68.