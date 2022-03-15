'Long overdue to beat Hearts at Hampden': Hibs fans react to drawing Capital rivals in Scottish Cup semi-final
Hibs have been drawn against rivals Hearts in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as the Easter Road club look to get vengeance for losing at the same stage two years ago.
Here’s how the fans reacted on social media...
@iShaunCorrigan: "Cannot stress this enough. There is NOTHING I want more than to win this one. Absolutely nothing. Get it done Hibs. GET IT DONE.”
@ClintDixon01: "Hibs and Hearts at Hampden in the semifinal. It’s gone wrong so many times, and yet, I can’t wait.”
@IrvineWelsh: "Brilliant, can’t wait! This is real cup final, May will be a huge anticlimax for whoever wins.”
@Chrisfinn2703: “We’ve actually got nothing to lose tbh. I wouldn’t say I ‘fancy’ us but let me introduce you to my little friend…the law of averages! Can’t lose very single time we play them at Hampden* (*we absolutely can)”
@DuncMcKay: "Literally nothing to fear. Can't be worse than the 06 semi or 12 final.”
@karen20822672: "Oh well hopefully we will have some more players back from injury by then GGTTH.”
@Aaron_1875: "Somewhere Melkersen is buzzing looking at a photo of halkett and Souttar.”
@Hendehibby: “Long overdue to beat Hearts at Hampden . #GGTTH”
@susan02174610: "All hearts fans saying it’s going to be too easy! We can do this let’s shut the Jambos up! Let our football do the talking! Get behind the boys & gaffer.”
@roscoemacphers1: "Well I suppose the yams will think they've won it already eh? Any ideas of Murrayfield can get tae....”
@paigelawsonhfc: "Did not want them but are we finally gonna do it? Derby two weeks in a row! Can someone get a spare liver ready for me?”