'Long overdue to beat Hearts at Hampden': Hibs fans react to drawing Capital rivals in Scottish Cup semi-final

@iShaunCorrigan: "Cannot stress this enough. There is NOTHING I want more than to win this one. Absolutely nothing. Get it done Hibs. GET IT DONE.”

@ClintDixon01: "Hibs and Hearts at Hampden in the semifinal. It’s gone wrong so many times, and yet, I can’t wait.”

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon celebrates scoring a crucial equaliser against Hearts en route to the club's Scottish Cup triumph in 2016. Picture: SNS

@IrvineWelsh: "Brilliant, can’t wait! This is real cup final, May will be a huge anticlimax for whoever wins.”

@Chrisfinn2703: “We’ve actually got nothing to lose tbh. I wouldn’t say I ‘fancy’ us but let me introduce you to my little friend…the law of averages! Can’t lose very single time we play them at Hampden* (*we absolutely can)”

@DuncMcKay: "Literally nothing to fear. Can't be worse than the 06 semi or 12 final.”

@karen20822672: "Oh well hopefully we will have some more players back from injury by then GGTTH.”

@Aaron_1875: "Somewhere Melkersen is buzzing looking at a photo of halkett and Souttar.”

@Hendehibby: “Long overdue to beat Hearts at Hampden . #GGTTH”

@susan02174610: "All hearts fans saying it’s going to be too easy! We can do this let’s shut the Jambos up! Let our football do the talking! Get behind the boys & gaffer.”

@roscoemacphers1: "Well I suppose the yams will think they've won it already eh? Any ideas of Murrayfield can get tae....”

@paigelawsonhfc: "Did not want them but are we finally gonna do it? Derby two weeks in a row! Can someone get a spare liver ready for me?”

