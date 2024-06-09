A football manager's shelf time is growing shorter but there are some SPFL stalwarts about.

Hibs have made club legend David Gray their head coach as they look to finally find their managerial formula. The Scottish Cup winning captain’s appointment comes following four interim stints as caretaker boss.

Gray will now be tasked with getting the club back on track whilst providing a sense of stability that has been desperately missing from the club for a long time. That’s what Hearts have found with Steven Naismith, who delivered a third place finish in his first full term in charge.