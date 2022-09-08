'Looking good physically, tactically, technically' - Adam Owen singles out Hibs player who has impressed him so far

The former Celtic and Rangers performance chief was on media duties ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Dundee United with boss Johnson still working his way back to full fitness after gruelling gallbladder removal surgery.

Speaking about the work being done on the training ground to reach the levels Johnson demands, Owen explained what the coaching staff demand of the players.

“We really push the players on a daily basis, the manager wants to drive the intensity and put people under pressure to perform physically as well as technically and tactically,” he said.

“There are a lot of positives around how we are playing based on some of the data sets we look at – shots off, chances created, possession.

"I know that doesn’t determine winning but it’s a good indication that the things are positive and we feel like we are moving forwards.

“Joe Newell is performing really well and looking good physically, tactically, technically, getting that understanding of what we are wanting.

“Players like Joe are really in their prime and the whole focus of how we want to work is to push players to the next level.

Adam Owen was on media duties for Hibs ahead of the trip to Dundee United

“Martin Boyle as well – with him coming in, he missed pre-season so we are trying to get him back up to a level above and beyond where he was before, because he has done very well and impacted the games.