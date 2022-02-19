Malky Mackay points finger of blame at referee after Ross County lose at Hibs

Jake Doyle-Hayes hammered in two goals from distance to give Shaun Maloney’s men their first league victory of 2022.

Mackay, though, insists the first one shouldn’t have counted due to a trip from Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri on County midfielder Harry Paton as the ex-Hearts man went to close down the goalscorer.

"The biggest thing that displeased me was the foul for the first goal,” said the former SFA performance director.

Harry Paton lies on the deck as Jake Doyle-Hayes fires in Hibs' opener in their 2-0 triumph over Ross County. Picture: SNS

"I think everyone saw it clear as day on the big screen from behind the goals – the angle straight on doesn't see it but the minute it goes behind the goals, you see Bushiri just clipping Harry Paton's heels as Paton goes to block the shot. I saw it from the dugout – why would Harry Paton just fall over? It was a huge decision to get wrong.

"I asked the referee about it at the end of the game, I just said, 'it's on the big screen, you'll see it tonight on television'.

"They got the goal in a game of few chances, and it means we have to go and chase it, we have to change our system, we have to expose ourselves a bit more, and get caught on the counter. That happens for their second goal – take nothing away from a fabulous strike – but that changes the dynamic of the game.”

