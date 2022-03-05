Hibs boss Shaun Maloney demands more fight and quality from players in final third after another stalemate

Shaun Maloney urges his side on from the touchline

The Easter Road side had more chances than opponents St Johnstone but failed to really test Zander Clark, even if the point did carry them up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership table.

Maloney cut a frustrated figure as he spoke after the game.

“I was disappointed with the second half. I thought we controlled the first half, without the last part,” he said.

"We’re getting into good areas but that final bit of quality and that aggression in the final third is definitely lacking.

"Defensively we’re giving up very few opportunities but in games like that we have to demand more, particularly in the second half.”

Moving into fourth behind Hearts, albeit on goal difference, was one positive from the draw although he is careful not to place too many expectations on his young team.

“It’s still up for grabs but, to respect the teams around us, it’s a fight for the top six,” he stated.

“The way the squad is at the minute I feel that, as long as we’re in touching distance after the international break, hopefully by then we will have three or four back and that will make a difference to the squad.

“We are very young. To ask this squad to really push for fourth is a big ask. They need more senior players back.

“They’ve given me everything; there’s no lack of effort. It’s just that bit of quality in the final third and in the second half we lost control a bit.

“We didn’t give up many opportunities and we have to take that as a positive because it’s the foundation of a team.

“But we are playing at home and I wanted to give the supporters a little bit more than they got.”

Elias Melkersen did provide a bit of positivity during his substitute appearance.

“He’s definitely fighting for that nine position, he’s taken a bit of time, and had Covid recently, but it was a positive him coming on.

"He can now fight for a place – the injury to Kevin Nisbet will push him further on. He definitely did himself no harm to really push for that starting position.”

