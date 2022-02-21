Ewan Henderson 'really important for Hibs' as Shaun Maloney details what he wants from midfielder

The 21-year-old impressed during his 76 minutes on the pitch in the Easter Road side’s 2-0 victory over Ross County, contributing to the attack and testing Staggies goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw with a fierce effort in the second half.

Hailing Henderson's performance at the weekend, Maloney said: “He was really good; I just thought he was starting to tire a bit [when I subbed him off].

"I think he’s getting better. Since I came in he’s really built up substitute appearances; every time he came on he was creating a chance – chances we should have scored.

Ewan Henderson has impressed since joining Hibs - and manager Shaun Maloney has tipped him to get better

Henderson is currently averaging 2.70 shots per game, behind only Chris Mueller and Kevin Nisbet for attempts on goal, but the on-loan Celtic midfielder leads the team for shots-on-target per game with 1.80. Two-thirds of his efforts on goal have found the target and Maloney is keen that the playmaker continues his rise.

He also took the corner that led to Jake Doyle-Hayes’ opener.

"He had a couple of chances on Saturday and that’s what he has to bring: goals and assists,” the Hibs boss explained.

"So far, I’m really pleased with Ewan. He’s turning into a really important player for us in the attacking third.”

Hibs will be without Henderson’s services this weekend, with the midfielder ineligible to face his parent side. American attacker Chris Mueller could be restored to the starting line-up while Scott Allan will also hope to be in with a chance of facing his former club.

