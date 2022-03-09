The Easter Road boss was speaking on the Longbangers podcast and covered a host of subjects, including January recruitment and upcoming plans for the summer.

Appreciating that the Capital club has struggled in front of goal since the turn of the year, he insisted plans were under way to ensure there wouldn’t be a repeat next season.

Maloney said: “I don’t want us to have 60 – 70 per cent possession and two or three shots on target. I want us to get to a point where we have that amount of possession and 15, 20 shots on target.

Shaun Maloney has said planning is well under way for the summer transfer window

"I know where we’re at and what we’re missing. Defensively, we’re really good; I want us to control games, and I want us to add a real excitement to it.

"We’ve got the first two; the last part of that is a work in progress. The players we’ve got at the moment… we’re working very hard with them but I think it’s going to be a big summer in the window.

"We need to bring in certain attacking players who are going to take us to that next level, and we have to get that right. If we are very serious about breaking into that top three we have to get that right in the summer.

"After the January window shut, from February 1, it was day one of preparing for the next window.”

