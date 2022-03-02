Shaun Maloney: Full-time officials and VAR should not be 'unachievable' for Scottish Premiership

Premiership clubs will be asked to vote on the proposed introduction of video assistant referees before the end of the season but there are fears that soaring costs could prove prohibitive.

The initial estimate of £60,0000 per club per year has risen to a whopping £118,000 and, while chief executive Neil Doncaster has been tasked with finding ways to drive down those costs, Maloney said that a couple of bad decisions from officials over the course of the season could cost clubs more than that, if they help determine league titles, European spots, relegation, or simply league standings and corresponding prize money.

“From my own personal view, I am a real advocate for it and I think we have to try to push the league.

Shaun Maloney believes more should be done to push ahead with better officiating in Scotland

“We have to almost catch up with the rest of the leagues around Europe and we have to do that soon, so I would be really keen for everyone to find a way to make it happen.

“I understand the financial difficulties other clubs might have, but as a league we have got to try to find a solution to that.

“We are hopeful we can push our way up the league and push for a place in Europe and that is when big decisions are made and we have to give those making those decisions as much help and support as we can.

“Whether that is referees going full-time or VAR, I don’t think either of those are things that should be considered unachievable for our league.”

Proposing a move to full time officials as well, Maloney says there is too much at stake not to push forward.

“I think every season there are really big moments and the more help we can give to ensure the referees make the right decisions, the better it will be for all the teams, all the supporters and there will be less doubt about the decisions.