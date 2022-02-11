Shaun Maloney believes Ryan Porteous has all the qualities to be Hibs captain one day

Although Easter Road stalwart Lewis Stevenson skippered the team on both occasions, the 22-year-old took over captaincy duties when his veteran team-mate was substituted.

With club captain Paul Hanlon currently sidelined through injury and another vice-captain in Paul McGinn also struggling with a knock, Stevenson will likely lead the team out against Arbroath in the Scottish Cup on Sunday, but Maloney has no qualms about Porteous seeing more of the armband.

He told the Evening News: “Ryan’s behaviour on a day-to-day basis has definitely led to the opportunities to captain the team.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s still a young man but even so he has real leadership skills and his performances have been excellent.

"I still don’t think he got enough credit for how he played against Hearts and again against Rangers.

"His performance levels are really high. I think he has the capabilities to be captain in years to come.”

Porteous, like Hanlon, is a boyhood Hibs fan while Stevenson has spent two decades at the club and Maloney is happy to have several options for team captain.

"We’re very fortunate that, if Paul is injured, we have Lewis, and we’ve also got Paul McGinn – really experienced players who can take the armband, as well as Ryan.”

The Easter Road boss also revealed there were other members of the squad who had caught his eye in terms of leadership skills.

"Some of the other players have shown different leadership skills. Even Kevin Nisbet has certainly shown behaviours that outline a real commitment to the club,” Maloney added.

"There are quite a few, but with Ryan in particular, I do love that a player has come through the academy and stepped up all the way to be captain.

"I think it has a different connection with the support. Long may it continue with Ryan – his behaviour, and his performance levels on the park.”

Message from the editor