Shaun Maloney set to involve Hibs kids against Ross County as injury list grows

Long-term absentees Harry Clarke and Kyle Magennis remain sidelined while Paul Hanlon, Paul McGinn, and Joe Newell will also miss the visit of Ross County.

Demi Mitchell has joined the list of absentees after sustaining an ankle injury during the 3-1 Scottish Cup fifth-round victory over Arbroath. The 25-year-old scored Hibs’ equaliser, cancelling out Craig Wighton’s opener, but limped off with just over ten minutes remaining.

With six senior players unavailable, Maloney has turned to Gareth Evans’ team to supplement his senior stars.

Shaun Maloney has several players out injured

"I’m having to involve two of the under-18s in the matchday squad tomorrow,” he told the Evening News.

"With the numbers missing it will be a great opportunity for them, but it’s also a really difficult period of time. The results are vital so maybe, ideally, we’d look to bring them in in a less pressurised situation, but injuries dictate otherwise."

However, Maloney has no qualms about pitching teenagers into Scottish Premiership action, pointing out that they wouldn’t be in the squad if he couldn’t rely on them to perform at that level.

"When you have players involved in the matchday 20, you have to have the confidence to put them on when needed, so the game will dictate that,” he continued.

"If I do use one of them or both of them, it’s because I’ve got full confidence in them to actually come onto the pitch.”

The Easter Road boss offered hope to some of the club’s other youngsters, adding: “Before we look outside the building, we have to look inside.

"I know the history of the club’s Academy; I think Steve Kean has already, in a short space of time, had a really positive impact.

"Every day I want to have as many young players training with us as possible.

"The B team will be really good because it will serve as a bridge between under-18 football and the first team.

"But the more they can train with us the better as well. I get to see them against the level of player that they'll be competing against in the first team, and that's the quickest way for them to develop.”

