Shaun Maloney urges Hibs playmaker Scott Allan to build on impressive Celtic showing

The 30-year-old has had to bide his time with Ewan Henderson and Sylvester Jasper preferred in the number ten roles behind a lone striker in recent weeks but his cameo against his former club in the goalless draw pleased the Easter Road boss.

“Sylvester is a bit different but Ewan is really the same profile as Scott,” Maloney told the Evening News.

"I really liked what Scott did against Celtic – he came on for 12, 15 minutes but he showed me what he can do out of possession.

Shaun Maloney was pleased with Scott Allan's substitute appearance against Celtic

“So he’s fighting to get minutes but again, if Scott shows the form I’m looking for I’ve got no problem with him taking the jersey.”

Allan has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Hibs so far this term, mostly as a substitute, but Maloney was impressed by his cameo against the Hoops – and has urged the former Dundee United youngster to build on that showing, despite not using him in the midweek draw against another of his former clubs in Dundee.

"I know he didn’t get a lot of time against Celtic, and you might think he didn’t have enough time to show anything, but he showed me something that I’m really pleased with and Scott will fight for minutes,” Maloney explained.

"If he continues to show the form that he can, in and out of possession then when he gets the jersey, he has to keep the jersey.”

