Manager's 'back in the spotlight' verdict on player's transfer to Hibs

Charlton boss Dean Holden believes Jojo Wollacott’s transfer to Hibs was the correct move for both player and club. The Ghanaian internationalist put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Friday morning and will challenge David Marshall for the No.1 spot at Easter Road.

The 26-year-old is moving north of the border after spending virtually his entire senior career so far in England, save for a brief spell with Bergsøy in Norway. Initially on Bristol City’s books where he was part of Lee Johnson’s Robins squad, he completed a number of loan spells with clubs including Weymouth, Clevedon Town, Truro City, Gloucester City, and Forest Green Rovers before joining Swindon Town permanently. He joined the Addicks in 2022 under Ben Garner but suffered a broken finger just before he was due to travel to the World Cup with the Black Stars and on his return to action, was unable to dislodge Ashley Maynard-Brewer as new manager Holden’s first choice.

“I have known Jojo for a long time – I worked with him at Bristol City,” Holden said, as reported by the South London Press. “It was terrible timing with the injury before the World Cup – he’s got huge ambitions to get back into that Ghana team. I have got a good relationship with him, so we spoke open and honestly.

Dean Holden believes Jojo Wollacott's move to Hibs will put the 'keeper back in the spotlight. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

“I came in and Ash became my number one choice. Craig MacGillivray left in January and Jojo became number two, effectively. Jojo knows where he stands. I think it’s the right move for us and for Jojo as well. It’s a good division – I have played there myself. Hibs are a big club in a fantastic city. It will put him back in the spotlight. It allows us to freshen up the goalkeeper options and bring someone in who can challenge Ash.”