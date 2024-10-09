The market value of 26 Hibs players ranked as club hold trio of seven figure stars

Hibs player valuations have been ranked after a hectic summer transfer window

Over the last 12 months, Hibs have endured plenty of change.

There have been managerial changes, takeover discussions and a whole host of incomings and outgoings. The club’s recruitment strategy is quickly changing and club legend David Gray now at the head coach helm.

So far, Hibs are yet to find their feet in the league this season with just one win from their opening seven games, but the main silver lining, at least at this early stage, is that they still sit narrowly above their city rivals Hearts.

Hibs are an ambitious club, who will hope to climb the table in the coming months after a difficult start.

With that in mind, we take a look at the quality that Gray currently has at his disposal at Easter Road and just how much the team is worth based on estimates from Transfermarkt.

Market value: €20k

1. Harry McKirdy

Market value: €20k | SNS Group

Market value: €25k

2. Maksymilian Boruc

Market value: €25k | SNS Group

Market value: €125k

3. Dwight Gayle

Market value: €125k | SNS Group

Market value: €125k

4. Jordan Smith

Market value: €125k | SNS Group

