Marshall says Hibs will grow in confidence after Celtic battle

Showing a different side to game can only strengthen faith in squad

Belief restored, confidence reset, the Hibs players on the front line of Nick Montgomery’s tactical revolution certainly won’t be underestimating the value of a dreary draw in the toughest home game on the fixture list.

Because the Hibees both collected and proved a point in Saturday’s relatively low-key stalemate against Scottish Premiership leaders – and reigning champions – Celtic.

“We definitely have another side to our game,” is how veteran goalkeeper David Marshall put it, tackling issues about tactics, ambition and the never-ending debate over how open any ‘lesser’ team should play against the Old Firm.

One week on from shipping four goals at Ibrox, a clean sheet against the best team in the country may become a rallying point for a bunch of footballers who have no option but to buy into Monty’s masterplan.

Marshall pointed out: “I know people questioned our formation (after the Rangers defeat) but, I mean, Celtic defend in a 4-4-2, really.

“I think when it comes to attacking and defending, it’s kind of different, it changes from game to game. And our personnel was different against Celtic. We went with Martin Boyle up top, sometimes we’ve gone with Christian Doidge.

“So a formation is an easy thing to talk about. But it’s different in game to game.

“It’s definitely hard work for Joe Newell and Jimmy Jeggo in the centre of midfield, especially against a Celtic team who have a lot of possession.

“But we can do it. We’ve got the pace and athleticism in the team. And results like this will give us that belief.

“It was massive, after losing four goals last weekend, to keep a clean sheet. Because it’s difficult when you concede four, your heads go down.

“We knew what we wanted to do against Celtic. And I think the fullbacks and wingers were key to that.

“It’s a hard shift in those positions because Celtic have got some real pace and quality out wide. The fullbacks, especially, were brilliant. It’s a real test of concentration, 100 per cent, and we passed it.

“Since the manager has come in, he’s asked a lot from us. Changing formation. Changing personnel at times, too.

“So to keep that clean sheet was good, because we conceded a couple of Tynecastle and then four at Ibrox. Keeping Celtic goalless builds belief and builds momentum.”

Hibs were ragged in spells against Celtic, especially late on. But their sheer enthusiasm, with players celebrating all the little victories – big tackles, painful blocked shots – and rallying around each other during moments of crisis.

A grinning Marshall said: “Aye, big Rocky (Bushiri) celebrated that late block like we’d just scored a goal. He always does that, to be fair. But then two minutes later he said it was crap! So why are you celebrating then? That’s just typical Rocky.

“But, again, that’s just something that builds belief. He puts his body on the line, he’s whole-hearted. And he was great.

“We had a couple of iffy moments in the first half, myself and Rocky, but coming through that builds the belief, keeping a clean sheet against the top side in the country.”

On a personal level, Marshall – who made two stand-out saves on the day – is loving being used as the deepest playmaker in the Scottish game, picking accurate passes short or sending raking deliveries wide for fullbacks pushed high up the pitch.

“I really enjoy that side of the game,” he said, adding: “In the first half, we probably played short a little bit too much; players’ decision making has to be good.

“But, if we don’t do that, we don’t then get the chance to use the fullbacks in the second half.

“Listen, you’re trying to drag a team on and create that space. Early in the second half, it was on to go longer into the fullbacks.

“We’ve done it before and I think we did it very well, to be fair, probably the best we’ve done it, at Ibrox last Saturday.

“To go to places like that and do it, then repeat it at home to Celtic, builds belief.”

Ross County visit Easter Road tomorrow night, while Saturday night at Hampden promises to be a real test for Hibs, with Aberdeen standing between Montgomery’s team and the Viaplay Cup final.

Sounding a note of caution, Marshall warned: “Obviously fans’ expectations turn to the semi-final at Hampden. But, having dropped too many points at the start of the season, Tuesday is huge.

“I know (County boss) Malky Mackay really well so I know exactly what his mindset will be, him and Don Cowie coming down.

“We lost to Ross County here last season, so we’re under no illusions. We’ll have to be right.