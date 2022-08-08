Martin Boyle aims to see out rest of his career at Easter Road after stunning Hibs return

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old netted a last-gasp equaliser in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby just hours after his transfer back to the club from Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly was completed.

The deal sees the return of a club favourite who departed in the January transfer window following seven years in Leith. His absence, initially on a two-year contract, only lasted seven months after Al-Faisaly were relegated from the top flight.

Though he insists he has no regrets over his adventure in the Middle East, Boyle is now looking forward to resuming his life with wife Rachel, daughter Amelia and another child soon to arrive.

Martin Boyle taking a seat among the substitutes prior to his incredible reintroduction to the Hibs support at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

“I’ve got a new child on the way, due in September, so all that mattered for me was to come back and settle down and enjoy the rest of my football years here,” he said.

“It was always going to be Hibs. There were photos of me in the Aberdeen end the other week but I was taking my nephews to the game as they are Aberdeen fans, so I’d like to clear that up! I was there with them and my brother in law.

“When Hibs were interested it was a no brainer for me and I just wanted to get it done as quickly as possible.

“It was a bit stressful because I didn’t know if I was coming back or not. Luckily they managed to push it on and my family is grateful. It’s good to be back.”

Hibs plan to reveal details of Boyle’s transfer back to the club in due course. It is expected the deal will go down as the club’s highest ever transfer fee paid for a player, which is currently £700,000 for Ulises de la Cruz in 2001.

“It’s obviously paid off today and hopefully it can continue,” said Boyle of the fee. “Everyone knows the appreciation I have for the club and my main goal was to get back and push on.

“I’m sure I’ll sit down and have a talk with the club and see what we can achieve for the rest of the season.”

