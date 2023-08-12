Martin Boyle 'among Australia's greatest' as Hibs defender dreams of international connection

Lewis Miller believes Martin Boyle is one of the best players to represent Australia in recent memory as the Hibs defender dreams of teaming up with his Hibs friend on international duty.

Martin Boyle dribbles past Luzern's Martin Frydek during Hibs' 3-1 victory at Easter Road on Thursday evening. Picture: SNS

Boyle hasn’t played for the Socceroos since last year after it was discovered he’d been playing for several seasons with a torn ACL, though the flying winger is expected to join back up with Graham Arnold’s squad when they take on Mexico in an international friendly next month.

Miller had yet to make his international bow and is currently behind Hearts’ Nathaniel Atkinson at the right-back position. But having struggled to find regular playing time following his move to Easter Road last season, Miller is beginning to become a trusted member of the squad under manager Lee Johnson and will do his chances no harm if he continues to perform like he did against Luzern on Thursday evening.

Should the call come from his home nation, Miller believes the understanding he and Boyle are establishing at club level will be an asset at international level.

“It is really good to play on the right with him,” he said. “It is that Australian connection, isn’t it?! He makes my life easier. I’ve just got to defend and make sure nothing happens on that right side. I just need to give him the ball and watch him work his magic.

“I will do everything I can, in attack and defence, to help on that flank but we work well and I thought we worked really well on Thursday. I heard a lot of good words from the players and I spoke to Boyler as well and we know that if we can maintain that level then we will definitely cause teams problems down that side.

“He is, in my opinion, one of the greatest players Australia has had, in recent times anyway. He is so direct and every time he gets the ball everyone expects something to happen.