Martin Boyle big read: Hibs signings, double injury woe, Nisbet inspiration - and growing up

“I have been told that I am one of the senior players now so I have to start acting like it – but I'm not sure when that penny will drop and it will sink in,” he says, laughing at what he feels is the absurdity of the idea. “I still feel like I’m 21! But if I can give any advice to the younger ones coming through – and we do have a lot of younger ones training with us – then I will do that.”

Boyle played just 12 times last season following his return from Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia, announcing his comeback with an injury-time equaliser against Hearts on his second debut. He followed it up with four more goals and when he was forced off with injury during a 3-0 victory over St Mirren there was a feeling that perhaps his lack of pre-season was just catching up with him. What followed was the player being forced to pull out of the 2022 World Cup with a knee injury that was then found to be a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament that had lain undetected for up to seven years. It was just one of many instances of bad luck with injuries Hibs endured last season, but particularly heartbreaking for the 30-year-old, so no wonder he’s practically been living at the club’s Ormiston training complex this summer as he chases full fitness.

Football teams need characters like Boyle. The list of Hibs players past and present who have described him as the ‘loudest’ at the club, or ‘most annoying team-mate’, or ‘worst person with whom to be stuck in a lift’ is endless; but the one of colleagues extolling his virtues is just as long. He has been putting in the hard yards at the training centre, working one-on-one as he aims to get back on the pitch.

Martin Boyle during Hibs' Ron Gordon 24-Hour Football Charity match at the Hibernian Training Centre. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group

"There was still a lot that I had to work on in terms of my progress and my rehab. I had five days off while the lads were still playing but then I spoke to the manager about what was the best idea and I came in over the summer – maybe I will get a couple of days off here and there but to be honest, I am so eager to get back. This is what I really want to do, and things are moving in the right direction,” he reveals. “In terms of learning the game more, and understanding things, I'm a wee bit older and I can take all that on board. I came back stronger after my last surgeries so I know what to expect. They are different operations, and this one was a little bit more complicated and it needed a bit more time. But I am working as hard as I can to get back and the gaffer knows how near I am. He has told me to stay patient and keep working hard.”

Hibs fans are eagerly anticipating a forward line that has a fully fit Boyle on one wing and Élie Youan on the other, and the Australian internationalist is keen to make that particular dream come true sooner rather than later.

"I think it can be a really good season,” he says. “Hibs are a massive club and we need to be up there competing. Last season I think we were a bit inconsistent but the club has acted quickly, getting signings in the door straight away and it’s good to get new boys in for the start of pre-season. That will help us all gel and if it all comes together then we can have a strong campaign.”

The onus will be on Boyle to help contribute to the ‘goals for’ column given Kevin Nisbet’s departure for Millwall but the winger believes Hibs have already shown that they are capable of bouncing back from the loss of big players in the past – and believes the Scotland striker can help inspire him.

Boyle has been working hard on his fitness at East Mains

“Absolutely and we have made those few signings already, which is good for the club. Nizzy deserved his move and he’s done well coming back from the same operation I had and that has given me a little bit of inspiration,” Boyle adds. “I know exactly what to do but if I have any issues then I know I can pick up the phone and speak to him to see what he did. He is a fantastic player, he scores goals and he is in the national team. I'm sure he will do well down there.”

Away from football life hasn’t been particularly straightforward at the Boyle house. Rachael, who made her return to action for Hibs Women earlier this year after more than 12 months out on maternity leave, suffered a near-identical injury to husband Martin in just her second game back. Both are hoping the 2023/24 campaign brings them more luck on the pitch but for now, they have daughters Amelia and Sophia to keep them busy. So busy, in fact, that Martin is contemplating putting in a few extra shifts at the training ground for one specific reason.

"It has not been ideal. It was a case of one in, one out in the surgery process but we make it work. It has not been easy but the girls keep us smiling every day as they always have. That is the main thing at the end of the day. If you lose a game or are unhappy then you can go home and forget reality because you have them to cheer you up – although Sophia has just started crawling so yeah, bring on the triple training sessions,” he laughs.

If three sessions a day can help him get back on the pitch sooner, you’d imagine player, manager, and fans would all be in favour.