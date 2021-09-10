Martin Boyle, Ciro Immobile, and Michail Antonio: The early-season stat linking all three forwards

Martin Boyle is in good company in the current scoring charts in Europe's top ten leagues

The winger has scored four goals in the opening four league matches and has bagged eight goals in ten games in all competitions.

And Boyle’s blistering start to the 2021/22 campaign ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hearts means the Australia internationalist is rubbing shoulders with some of Europe’s most-feared strikers.

Scotland is one of Europe’s top ten leagues based on UEFA co-efficient and Boyle’s haul so far has marked him out as the country’s leading goalscorer.

Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi tops the list of top scorers so far with six for the Austrian side along with Fyodor Smolov who hit the same number for Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia.

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski's five goals in three matches puts him joint second with Gamid Agalarov of FC Ufa; Krasnodar's Jhon Córdoba, and Sardar Azmoun of Zenit St Petersburg although the Russian Premier League clubs have played six games so far.

Tied for third place with four goals so far along with Boyle are West Ham’s Jamaican forward Michael Antonio; Sturm Graz winger Manprit Sarkaria; Italy striker Ciro Immobile of Lazio; Sarkaria’s club colleague Kelvin Yeboah; Taxiarchis Fountas of Rapid Wien; Zenit forward Aleksandr Erokhin and Daniil Fomin of Dynamo Moscow.

Boyle scored a double on Hibs' last visit to Tynecastle Park in December 2019 as the Easter Road side recorded a 2-0 win.

An injury sustained on international duty means he is a doubt for this weekend's clash but Jack Ross should give an update during his press conference today.

